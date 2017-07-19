SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse has medically disqualified a redshirt junior defensive lineman after he was diagnosed with a cardiac condition.

Josh Allen, a junior college transfer from Hawthorne, California, joined the Orange in early July in preparation for the start of preseason camp later in the month. Allen previously played two seasons at Long Beach City College in California.

In 21 career games for the Vikings, Allen had 88 tackles, including 29 for a loss, and 9.5 sacks. As a freshman, he earned Southern California Football Association All-Central League second-team honors after making 58 tackles, including 17 for a loss, and registering seven sacks in 11 games.