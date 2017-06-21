Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that the voting commission will look at real data to determine voter fraud not sampling.

“There are studies out there that do sampling. So that one study was based on interviewing voters,” Mr. Kobach said on CNN. “This commission is looking at real figures, real numbers, real voter roles and real cases, not just doing surveys. That’s the real difference.”

Mr. Kobach defended President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity, of which he is the vice chairman, saying that more facts are needed to determine if or how many illegal voting cases occurred last election.

“There’s so much debate on this issue. Let’s put some more facts on the table,” he said. “Anytime you have a close election and you have one or two people voting illegally, it can sway the election.”

The commission is set to meet today in Washington, D.C. ,after a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union sought to remove Mr. Kobach from the commission.

Mr. Kobach announced his intention to run for governor of Kansas earlier this year.