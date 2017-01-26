Muslim feminist Linda Sarsour is accusing Jake Tapper of being part of the “alt-right” after the CNN host called her out for celebrating a cop killer.

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Assata Shakur, a member of the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of murdering New Jersey Trooper Werner Foerster in 1977. She escaped prison two years later, gained asylum in Cuba and remains on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorists” list.

The Women’s March, of which Ms. Sarsour is assistant treasurer, sent a tweet on Tuesday celebrating Ms. Shakur’s birthday.

Ms. Sarsour later asked Mr. Tapper to point to “ugly” statements she had made in the past.

Mr. Tapper pointed to Ms. Sarsour’s tweet saying she wanted to take away the vagina of Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who is a survivor of female genital mutilation.