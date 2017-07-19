GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A man so drunk and angry over a Pittsburgh Steelers loss that he almost hit his 4-year-old daughter with a folding chair will spend three years on probation.

The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2ub5GgT ) reports 55-year-old Arnold Palmer Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault. Westmoreland County prosecutors dropped more serious aggravated assault charges against the Ligonier man, who is not related to Arnold Palmer, the late famous golfer.

Police say Palmer acknowledged drinking 16 beers and getting mad because the girl wouldn’t quiet down during Pittsburgh’s 21-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6. Police say Palmer avoided hitting the girl only because his wife grabbed the chair.

Defense attorney Eric Dee says the couple now lives separately. Palmer also must undergo alcohol treatment and take anger management and parenting courses.

