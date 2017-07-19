President Trump said late Wednesday he will nominate Raytheon executive Mark Esper as Army secretary, his third choice for the post.

Mr. Esper, vice president of government relations at Raytheon, is a former Army lieutenant colonel who graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986. He served on active duty for more than a decade, including a combat tour in Iraq during the first Gulf War. He began his military career as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division.

He also served as deputy assistant secretary of defense under former President George W. Bush, and as a congressional staffer on national security issues for Republican Sens. Fred Thompson and Bill Frist of Tennessee, and Chuck Hagel of Nebraska.

In 2008, Mr. Esper was the national policy director for Mr. Thompson’s presidential campaign.

He is the third person selected by Mr. Trump for the post as Army secretary. Vincent Viola withdrew his name from consideration in February, citing potential conflicts with his family businesses. Nominee Mark Green withdrew in May after what he called false attacks over past comments about gays