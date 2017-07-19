COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) - A group of Pennsylvania nuns who let anti-pipeline activists build a chapel on a proposed pipeline easement has now sued the federal agency that’s approved the pipeline.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2vBDRMH ) reports The Adorers of the Blood of Christ sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The agency says it doesn’t comment on lawsuits.

The nuns contend the pipeline through their property violates their sincerely held belief in “the sacredness of Earth.”

An Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline spokesman says the company has offered to pay more than the appraised value to use the property. The pipeline will be buried 3 to 5 feet underground on the parcel, which the nuns have been leasing to a corn farmer.

On Thursday, the nuns face an unrelated court hearing on the company’s efforts to seize the land.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com