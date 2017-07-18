A new poll shows that Republican voters are still more motivated to head to the polls next November than Democrats despite recent setbacks.



The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 65 percent of Republicans or those who lean Republican are “absolutely” committed to voting in the 2018 elections, compared to 57 percent of Democrats. Among those who strongly approve of President Trump, the number is even higher at 72 percent, compared to 61 percent who strongly disapprove of Mr. Trump.

Voters favor Democrats controlling Congress, however, with 52 percent of registered voters favoring Democrats while 38 percent favor Republicans in control.

Republicans face continued criticism for their botched Obamacare repeal and replace efforts while allegations of collusion between the president’s campaign and the Russian government continue to swirl. But that criticism hasn’t yielded more enthusiasm for Democrats looking to next year.

The poll was taken July 10-13 among 1,001 adults, with a 3.5 percent margin of error and 4 percent margin of error among 859 registered voters.