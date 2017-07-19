Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:

July 13

The Post and Courier of Charleston on concerns surrounding potential brain tumors in children who live miles from one another:

When one child dies of cancer, it’s a tragedy. When as many as 11 children are diagnosed with similar cancers in a portion of a single town, it’s a tragedy that demands scrutiny on behalf of public health.

Local authorities are already on the case after a group of mothers in Mount Pleasant raised concerns on social media late last month about a potential cluster of brain tumors in children who all live within a few miles of one another.

Within days of that story going viral, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control responded that its data did not indicate the existence of a cancer cluster in Mount Pleasant.

The latest DHEC numbers are from 2014, and the Mount Pleasant cases are said to have been diagnosed mostly in the last three years. So state officials and local hospitals should conduct a more thorough review.

Meanwhile, when parents bought home water testing kits and found what they say appear to be elevated levels of pesticides in the town’s water, Mount Pleasant Waterworks and DHEC responded by announcing that they would follow up with additional tests.

That’s the right response.

Mount Pleasant gets a lot of its water from an aquifer about 2,000 feet underground. The rest comes from the Charleston Water System, which gets its water mostly from the Edisto River. All of the water is purified before it gets to a home faucet, and the results of periodic testing for various contaminants as required by law are publicly available.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks believes the supplemental tests, with results to be available next week, will rule out any potential danger.

The issue drew national attention on Monday when environmental advocate Erin Brockovich weighed in on social media saying, “There are more unanswered questions about Mount Pleasant and Charleston, South Carolina’s water quality than there are answers.”

Actually, there are plenty of readily available answers about local water quality, and officials are doing everything they can to further satisfy public concern out of an abundance of caution.

And again, that’s the right response.

But for now, the level of social media outcry is worrisome, given the scarcity of concrete evidence to suggest that any Mount Pleasant residents are at an increased risk of getting brain cancer.

Nevertheless, some residents have stopped drinking tap water, according to social media posts.

Parents are right to be concerned about the welfare of their children. DHEC and Mount Pleasant Waterworks are right to take those concerns seriously. And it’s every citizen’s responsibility to make sure that government officials do their jobs in protecting public assets like water.

But for now, there’s no compelling reason to think that those protections aren’t already in place.

July 16

The Greenville News on occupational licenses for DACA students in South Carolina:

It’s hard to understand why anyone would block a student who has worked hard, gotten their education and earned a degree from pursuing a job in their chosen field.

But if that student happens to be a DACA immigrant, that’s exactly what is happening. The state has 7,061 students known as Dreamers, young people who came to the United States at an early age with their undocumented parents. There are 780,000 immigrants nationally who have the same immigration status.

President Obama in 2012 gave Dreamers some legal protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. These young people can get a Social Security number that allows them to work. They can get driver’s licenses. They pay taxes and can go to college, as long as they can pay out-of-state tuition. But federal law doesn’t allow them access to other benefits, including occupational licenses.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, an Anderson pharmacist, says the state is right to deny such licenses. He doesn’t think natives of South Carolina should have to compete with DACA students for licenses or jobs.

Gov. Henry McMaster said through a spokesman Friday that he doesn’t see a need to change the law and agrees with how it is being enforced. And South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson recently joined officials in 10 other states in calling for President Donald Trump to phase out DACA altogether.

The officials are threatening to proceed with a lawsuit now pending in the Southern District of Texas amending the complaint to challenge the DACA program and expanded DACA permits.

Meanwhile, DACA students in this state who want to gain occupational licenses are forced to move to other states who have figured out a way to grant the licenses in professions such as nursing, teaching and cosmetology.

In reality, only a small portion of Dreamers in South Carolina seek the licenses, making Bryant’s argument that they are taking jobs from others born in the state a hollow one.

Erika Hernandez earned good grades at Greenville High School and graduated with a 4.3 grade point average. While in high school, she took a two-year course in cosmetology and passed her licensing tests with high scores, according to a Greenville News article by Paul Hyde last Sunday.

Hernandez was upset to learn she couldn’t receive a license to practice in her chosen field. “It was terrible,” the 20-year-old told Hyde. “After two years of study and all that money…”

What a shame. Hernandez has invested her time and energy wisely, working hard in school only to learn she can’t get a license to practice her craft.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Children of undocumented immigrants came to this country through no fault of their own. They are able to get a public education, and even attend college; so why shouldn’t they able to become nurses, teachers and beauty professionals? Without question, our state needs more bilingual professionals. And DACA students who would otherwise qualify for these licenses have already proven they are hardworking and productive members of the community.

South Carolina should take a different path with these young people, rather than traveling the path of denying people who have lived in the state for years a chance to be as productive as possible.

California, New York and Nebraska offer all types of occupational licenses to DACA students. States such as Florida and Nevada allow DACA students to obtain certain licenses.

What is the harm in South Carolina doing the same? After all, these students and their parents pay taxes just like other residents of our state.

July 13

Aiken Standard on the widening of Interstate 20:

Growth is usually accompanied by growing pains, which is why we’re glad the Georgia Department of Transportation is working to minimize impacts the upcoming I-20 widening project will have on South Carolina and Georgia motorists.

There’s never a good time to take on such a project, one that also seeks to replace two aging bridges spanning the Savannah River and Augusta Canal. This section of I-20 is the most heavily traveled in Aiken and Richmond counties, a section that’s poised to get even busier.

Big growth is expected with the arrival of Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, which is expected to employ more than 2,000 military personnel and civilians. As of October 2016, the base already had a total population of more than 25,000, according to Fort Gordon estimates.

The base’s Cyber Center of Excellence, the Fort Gordon cyber school, is growing as well.

While many people working at Fort Gordon live on or near the base, a number of them commute back and forth across the Savannah River.

According to South Carolina Realtors figures from 2016, residential home growth grew three times faster in North Augusta than Aiken. That’s extremely significant, given that Aiken home sales grew as well.

We take the sales trends as yet another sign that Aiken County residents are commuting across the river to work, to shop and to dine. Augusta residents are doing the same thing, heading east to experience all the great things Aiken County has to offer. Given that the I-20 bridges haven’t been replaced since their original installation 50 years ago, we agree the time has come to replace them.

We were especially pleased that the Georgia Department Transportation, which is working with the S.C. Department of Transportation on the project, has a specific plan to minimize traffic backups. GDOT is dividing the work into phases after construction begins in 2019, keeping most, if not all lanes, open during construction. Any closures will occur at night, not during peak driving times, according to the GDOT.

There are even plans to build a new two-lane bridge between the existing ones to assist in traffic flow. The new bridges will feature reinforced concrete pillars. Given the old bridges weren’t designed for the current traffic volume that routinely exceeds 50,000 vehicles per day, according to DOT estimates, these are welcome features.

According to GDOT project plans, four lanes of I-20 in a 2.4-mile section that includes portions on both sides of the river will be expanded to six.

Meantime, we hope drivers will exercise caution when driving this stretch, not only during the upcoming construction period, but also now. In the span leading up to formal commencement of work, there will be an off and on presence in the project area.

In a news release Thursday, GDOT noted that crews must fix more I-20 concrete slabs approaching the Georgia Welcome Center, just across the river. The left lane of I-20 will be closed between July 17 and July 20, the release said.

Work is expected to last four to six weeks.

Given that Aiken County is already off to a deadly start in July, with six people killed on county roadways in the first 11 days, we’re especially hopeful drivers will exercise patience and defensive driving.

The work that’s being done will make I-20 safer for everyone, but we also want safety during the construction period.

Online: http://www.aikenstandard.com/