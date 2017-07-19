WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor defensive back Travon Blanchard is free on bond after his arrest on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from domestic violence allegations that led to his suspension from the team five months ago.

Blanchard was arrested Tuesday by Baylor police on a warrant from Fort Bend County. He was booked into the McLennan County jail, where records show he was released on $6,000 bond later that night.

A statement from the Baylor athletic department says Blanchard’s status with the team was unchanged. The senior has been suspended from all team activities since February, when a former girlfriend’s allegations of violence and threats led to a court granting her request for a protective order against him.

Baylor was first notified on Feb. 7 about the allegations and initiated campus student-conduct process.

