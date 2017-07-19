The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for July 19 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 79-83 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 78-82 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad in coves. White bass are fair on pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on summer sausage. Yellow catfish are fair on perch and live shad.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon seed, green pumpkin, and redbug soft plastic worms around docks in 8-10 feet. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white Li’l Fishies over baited brush piles in 5-15 feet. Channel catfish are fair on cut shad and prepared bait over baited holes. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.71 feet low. Black bass are fair on Chug Bugs, flukes, and watermelon/candy Whacky Sticks in creeks early. Striped bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and plastic swim baits at daylight. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and plastic swim baits in creeks. Crappie are fair on pink/white and chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are good on liver, minnows, and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.23 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin flukes and JDC Skip-N-Pop topwaters early. Striped bass are fair trolling Gizz 4 crankbaits over humps and jigging 1-oz. Pirk Minnows at daylight. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on smoke JDC grubs and pumpkin Curb’s jigs early. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs in standing timber. Channel catfish are fair on live bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastic worms and perch colored crankbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on chartreuse crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps early. Channel and blue catfish are slow.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on shad Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits in flooded willows upriver. White bass are fair on slab spoons over humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on marabou jigs in 4-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on shad and prepared bait in 4-10 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait upriver.

LBJ: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Black bass are fair on perch colored crankbaits, white jigs, and green pumpkin tubes in 6-15 feet early. Striped bass are good on 2-inch Spoiler Shads and Little Fishies at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are good on chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.14 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon shallow running crankbaits near the dam. White bass are fair on Humdingers, Little Georges, and silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse jigs off docks in Liberty Hill Park. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait over baited holes. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 77-81 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Black bass are good on green pumpkin crankbaits and soft plastics. Striped bass are good on live shad. White bass are fair on live shad and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and pearl tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on trotlines and juglines baited with live bait and cut shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 77-81 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on silver spoons. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shad, live minnows, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and soft plastics. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 78-82 degrees; 6.15 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are good on pet spoons and hellbenders. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 1.26 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on white Li’l Fishies. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and stinkbait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged Flukes, weightless Senkos and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, white buzzbaits and buzzfrogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 83-84 degrees; 2.00 feet low. Black bass are slow on topwater baits, crankbaits, and Texas rigged soft plastics around rocks and boat docks and. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles in 12-15 feet. Catfish are slow cut bait and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 83-86 degrees: 0.18 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, Megabass Dark Sleeper swimbaits on deeper docks and shakyhead worms in green pumpkin. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 85-90 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, flipping jigs, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and topwater poppers. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

COOPER: Water stained; 1.75 feet low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.19 feet low. Black bass are fair on football jigs, Carolina rigged worms and deep diving crankbaits in shad patterns. White and yellow bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Black bass are good on shakyhead worms, Texas rigged craws and topwaters. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and football head jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 84-88 degrees: 1.94 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and weightless Senkos. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 84-88 degrees: 0.03 feet high. Black bass are fair on flipping jigs, weightless Senkos and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.17 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, topwaters and shakyhead worms. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 87-96 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are slow on topwater poppers, buzzbaits, and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 88-96 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, deep diving crankbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged worms, shakyhead worms and topwater walking baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are fair on Flukes, football jigs, and Carolina rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.20 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged worms, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are good on minnows and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, Texas rigged worms and topwaters. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water lightly stained; 84-89 degrees; 1.36 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and buzzbaits. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 1.22 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, topwater walking baits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.53 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 9.16 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 79-83 degrees; 32.56 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics and perch colored Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver slabs. White bass are good on topwaters and slabs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and punchbait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and dark soft plastic worms in reeds. Striped bass are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons near the dam. Redfish are good on perch, tilapia, and shad. Channel catfish are good on liver, shrimp, and cut bait. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and soft plastic worms. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the dam. Redfish are very good down rigging silver and gold spoons near the crappie wall. Channel and blue catfish are very good on liver, cheesebait, and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 22.21 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse/white spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and green pumpkin Whacky Sticks with chartreuse tails in 5-15 feet early. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are good on live bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on live bait upriver.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 1.49 feet low. Black bass to 6 pounds are fair on watermelon crankbaits and spinnerbaits in 4-6 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish to 8 pounds are fair on trotlines baited with live perch and shad in 8-10 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 78-82 degrees; 37.09 feet low. Black bass are very good on watermelon crankbaits and soft plastics in 10-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are very good on frozen shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Black bass are good on pumpkinseed and watermelon Carolina rigged soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles. Catfish are good on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and liver.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and soft plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and live bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 85-89 degrees. Black bass to 9 pounds are very good on Pop-R’s, rogues with orange bellies, Carolina and Wacky rigged soft plastics. Crappie are very good on live minnows near creek channels and around brush piles. Bream are fair on live worms off piers. Channel and blue catfish are good on live worms, chicken livers off piers, and on trotlines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are good on slabs, pet spoons, and troll tubes. White bass are good on troll tubes, pet spoons, and Charlie slabs. Crappie are very good on minnows in 20 feet. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 76-80 degrees; 0.28 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastic worms and crankbaits. White bass are fair on silver spoons and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows over baited holes. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, cut bait, and liver.

STEINHAGEN: 1.40 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.41 feet low. Black bass are good on June bug and plum soft plastic worms early and late, and on topwaters early. Striped bass are fair on silver spoons. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and spoons. Crappie are slow. Bream are very good on crickets and nightcrawlers off docks. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, stinkbait, livers, and hearts in 30 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 31.68 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 73.95 feet low. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait. No reports on crappie or bass.

MEREDITH: 60.14 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on shallow running crankbaits, Texas rigs and jerkbaits. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 60.84 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 78-84 degrees; 3.85 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 79-84 degrees; 1.47 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to weightless flukes, Texas rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 13.78 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 78-83 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs, squarebill crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 77-84 degrees; 0.76 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on buzzbaits early and late, midday switching to jerkbaits, squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 73-78 degrees; 1.16 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, drop shot rigs, Carolina rigs and weightless Senkos. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 79-85 degrees; 8.83 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on split-shot weighted flukes, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 34.76 feet low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to weightless flukes, Texas rigs, jigs and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 78-83 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, medium running crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 48.88 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 79-83 degrees; 0.9 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to shallow running crankbaits, Texas rigs and finesse jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows around cover. White bass are fair to good on live bait and tail spinners. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 78-84 degrees; 22.61 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 77-83 degrees; 20.41 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good in the cuts and drains leading to the marsh on shrimp and Gulps.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good while drifting the reefs on live shrimp and topwaters. Redfish and trout are good at the jetty.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins, Trout Killers and Sand Eels. Black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair to good on the wells on Li’l Johns and Bass Assassins. Redfish are fair to good in the marsh on shrimp.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse and plum plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Trout are good on the Ship Channel on croakers and live shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters on live bait over reefs. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for tarpon, red snapper, kingfish, shark and ling.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs on live shrimp and croakers. Trout are good on the edge of the Ship Channel on croakers and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp and MirrOlures. Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout, Spanish mackerel and sand trout are good at the jetties on soft plastics and shrimp fished on the bottom.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish have been mixed with the trout. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are fair on topwaters and live shrimp on the south shoreline. Trout are good in the surf.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout are fair to good in the surf and at the jetty on croakers and topwaters.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet on the Estes Flats and around Mud Island.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Trout are fair to good in the surf on topwaters, piggies and croakers. Offshore is good for dolphin, kingfish, red snapper and tuna.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp. Trout are fair to good at Emmord’s Hole on croakers and piggy perch.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters around rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good on the King Ranch shoreline on croakers, topwaters and plum plastics. Trout are good in the Land Cut on shrimp.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes and on live bait. Offshore is good for kingfish, red snapper and dorado.

SOUTH PADRE: Redfish and trout are good in the shallows of South Bay and Mexiquita Flats on shrimp and plastics under rattling corks. Tarpon and Spanish mackerel are showing at the pass.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp. Redfish are good in the guts along the flats and small Super Spooks and SkitterWalks. Trout are good on the edge of the channel on shrimp.