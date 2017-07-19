WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Republican effort to repeal the Obama health law (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a bill to overhaul the Obama health care law will “get even better” during a White House lunch with Republican senators.

Trump is hosting Republican senators Wednesday after a bill to repeal President Barack Obama’s law collapsed in the Senate this week. Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that GOP senators “MUST keep their promise to America!”

The GOP has promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for seven years.

Trump says “Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal vote.

__

4:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making a last-ditch effort to find some way to revive his party’s seemingly failed efforts on the health care bill. He has invited Republican senators to the White House to discuss a path forward.

Trump stayed largely on the sidelines as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struggled unsuccessfully to round up support to make good on the GOP’s years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

But with McConnell’s third and final effort - on a repeal-only bill - looking like it, too, had collapsed, Trump urged McConnell to delay a make-or-break vote until next week.