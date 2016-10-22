Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday that the Senate can reach bipartisan solutions to fix Obamacare.

“If we can just do this the right way, we can find solutions that have bipartisan support,” Mr. Kaine, Virginia Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Kaine said that President Trump and the White House expected health care to pass because they’ve gotten “sloppy.”

“The president is learning that facts strike back. I think they’ve gotten sloppy down there, and they think people will buy it hook, line and sinker,” he said. “This isn’t a game show here. This is reality.”

Mr. Kaine, who sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, said that if legislative fixes can be addressed and debated in committee, the Senate can come to some kind of a solution.

“We need to do it the right way, listen to the American public, and do it the right way,” he said.