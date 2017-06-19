Over the past week, Nate Davis of USA Today has released his rankings of every positional group on every NFL team, including the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins appear high, low, and in the middle of Davis’s lists, ranging from the sixth-best offensive line to the second-worst defensive line.

The Redskins’ secondary and quarterback groups both rank 15th according to Davis, who as expected weighed in on Kirk Cousins’s contract situation.

“It makes no sense why the Redskins have almost certainly forced themselves into imminently replacing Kirk Cousins, who’s on the cusp of entering his prime after two stellar seasons as a starter,” he wrote on Tuesday.

The rest of Washington’s offense Davis finds to be below-average, ranking the wide receivers and tight ends 21st and the running backs 22nd. The special teams didn’t fare much better, coming in at 20th.

That leaves the Redskins’ defensive line, which Davis categorizes as one of the most woeful groups in the league, better only than the Indianapolis Colts.

“Rookie Jonathan Allen could be a steal with the 17th pick,” he notes. “But the ‘Skins seem perilously thin here.”