CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The last day of football camp for four Nevada high schools has been canceled after the Environmental Protection Agency issued a warning that air quality in the area could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Nevada Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/2tKj9Jb ) the last day of Carson High School’s camp with Sparks, Douglas and Bishop Manogue high schools was canceled on Thursday.

The EPA’s air quality advisory for Carson City states “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

The schools will reconvene at Douglas High School on Friday for a 7-on-7 passing tournament.

