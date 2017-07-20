Legislation paving the way for Alaska’s long-awaited King Cove road cleared the House easily on Thursday, marking a key step forward in the isolated community’s 30-year battle with Washington.

In a bipartisan vote of 248 to 179, the House passed a measure authorizing a massive land swap between the state and the federal government. The bill would trade tens of thousands of acres of state land for just a few hundred acres in the Izembek Wildlife Refuge, a protected wilderness area through which the road would run.

The project, a priority of Alaska’s congressional delegation for decades, would connect King Cove — a community of fewer than 1,000 people — to nearby Cold Bay, which boasts an all-weather airport.

King Cove is accessible only by water and air, and in extreme winter conditions it often takes hours before residents can be evacuated via helicopter if they need medical treatment.

The Obama administration denied the road in 2013, temporarily ending the battle. President Trump, however, appears ready and willing to move forward.

“Sadly, this legislation is only necessary because of the heartless actions of the previous administration, which denied previous efforts by Congress to authorize the construction of this road. That decision, which placed the interests of environmentalists and wildlife over human life, was one of the worst government actions I’ve seen in all my years,” Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, said in a statement after the vote. “The people of King Cove have fought for over 30 years for safe and reliable access to emergency care and it’s past time we make it a reality. Frankly, I will not rest until we do.”

Environmentalists long have argued that constructing the road through Izembek would disrupt migratory bird habitats and carry with it other irreparable environmental consequences. They say that even though the land exchange approved Thursday will net the federal government tens of thousands of acres in protected land, the move still sends a signal that other sensitive wilderness areas could be opened up for construction or other disturbances.

“This would set a very dangerous precedent in a breathtakingly beautiful and important place,” said Randi Spivak, public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “People in Congress who want to give away our public lands won’t stop with Izembek. If they get a road bulldozed through this pristine wildlife refuge, it’ll open the floodgates for undermining other public lands across the country.”