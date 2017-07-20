COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former South Carolina all-time sacks leader Eric Norwood and Larry Davis, a member of the Gamecocks’ only Southeastern Conference men’s basketball champions, are among eight named to the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

The school announced the latest selections on Thursday.

Norwood played linebacker from 2006-09 and holds school career marks with 29 sacks and 54.5 tackles. He was named an All-American in 2009. Davis started on the 1997 South Carolina team that went 15-1 in SEC play to take the regular-season title.

Others named were ex-football players Jamar Nesbit, Bill Courier and Chuck Allen; former pitcher Randy Martz; ex-swimmer Jennifer (Van Assen) Brunelli; and former softball standout Tricia Popowski. Allen serves on the university’s Board of Trustees.

They will be enshrined in ceremonies in September.