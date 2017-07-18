The Congressional Budget Office released the new score for the Republicans’ revised health care bill Thursday with minimal difference compared to the previous version of the legislation.

This score analyzes the Better Care Reconciliation Act released last week, but the bill isn’t much different than the original. The CBO score estimates 22 million people would be uninsured in the next 10 years under this plan. This is the same amount as the first version of the law the group scored in June.

This second plan includes $70 billion more to help fund state health care reforms and another $45 billion to aid the opioid crisis. The score does not include the amendment Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, proposed that allows insurers to sell plans that don’t comply with the Obamacare requirements.

The CBO also released a “repeal only” estimate on Wednesday that estimated 32 million would become uninsured in 10 years if the law is repealed without being replaced immediately.