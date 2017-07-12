President Trump’s new pick to lead the FBI is one step closer to being confirmed after receiving bipartisan support from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Christopher Wray received a unanimous vote out of the Judiciary Committee, even garnering praise from Democrats for his pledge to be independent.

Mr. Wray was tapped to lead the FBI after Mr. Trump fired former FBI Director James B. Comey in May, upon recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“Mr. Wray has the right view of the job,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican. “During his hearing, he spoke of the work the FBI does with deep respect and praised the efforts of the FBI in keeping Americans safe. And he told us where his loyalties lie. He said that his loyalty ‘is to the Constitution and the rule of law.’ “

If confirmed by the full Senate, Mr. Wray will be overseeing the FBI during a critical time, as special counsel Robert Mueller reviews allegations of Russian interference during the 2016 election and alleged collusion with Mr. Trump’s campaign.

The committee’s top Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California also said she believes Mr. Wray has the qualifications and independence to lead the FBI.

“The FBI must be independent law enforcement, free from political influence. This starts from the top,” Ms. Feinstein said. “I trust that Mr. Wray will keep this committee informed of any attempts to interfere with that investigation.”

Mr. Wray has experience as a federal prosecutor and managed 400 federal prosecutors and 900 total employees during his time leading the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. He has also worked in private practice.