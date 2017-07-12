Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that President Trump earns an “F” for promising to drain the swamp.

“I’m glad to see a high stock market, but that growth is not widely shared. It does not mean that middle-class America is doing well,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on CNN.

She said that just because the economy is doing well on the national level doesn’t mean people at home are feeling the results after six months in office.

“We have these regulatory agencies in place to watch out for public interest. What happens is once again government works for the big guys and no one else. That’s why I give President Trump an F for his promise to drain the swamp,” she said.

Ms. Warren pointed to Mr. Trump bringing in corporate executives in government, which she argues is against the idea of draining the swamp.

“I thought [that draining the swamp is] really important, and I want to keep track of what he does. He’s brought in 193 lobbyists, corporate executives, corporate consultants, and they’re at every level of government,” she said on MSNBC.



She argues these executive consultants are only looking out for corporate interests and not that of the middle class.