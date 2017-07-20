ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Around 200 student immigrant activists from around the country are coming to Albuquerque to strategize on how to respond to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The advocates are scheduled to meet at the University of New Mexico from Thursday to Sunday for a series of trainings and workshops aimed at protesting stepped up immigration enforcement by the Trump Administration.

Some advocates also are worried the administration may end a program designed to give temporary status to immigrant students who were brought illegally to the United States as children.

Since Trump took office, federal immigration authorities have stepped up immigration enforcement. Some Republicans have asked him to end DACA.