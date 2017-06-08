Sen. John McCain tweeted Thursday that he’ll “be back soon” in Congress after his cancer diagnosis.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” Mr. McCain, Arizona Republican, tweeted.

Mr. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday after having surgery to remove a blood clot in his head. Although the diagnosis is serious, glioblastoma is a fast-growing tumor, Mr. McCain and those around him have expressed confidence in his ability to take on the fight.

The diagnosis comes as Republicans face an extremely close vote on the health care repeal and replace plan. Mr. McCain’s vote is seen as crucial with a thin majority.