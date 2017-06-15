A new poll shows an overwhelming majority of Americans want a bipartisan health care bill passed.

The CNN poll shows 77 percent of Americans want to see a bill passed with bipartisan support, while only 12 percent want Republicans to try and pass a bill with only their support.

The poll also shows 35 percent want Congress to abandon the repeal of the law and leave it as is, while 34 percent want parts of the law repealed only if the GOP has a replacement ready. Another 18 percent want to repeal parts of the law regardless of the replacement option.

But people are split on whether Republicans and President Trump can pass a bill with only 18 percent saying it’s “very likely” while another 32 percent say “somewhat likely.”

The study was conducted via telephone from July 14-18 among 1,019 respondents on both landline and cell phones with a 3.7 percent margin of error.