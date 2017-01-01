After suggesting free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should cut his afro to appear more presentable earlier this week, retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick apologized for his previous comments on Thursday.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Vick expressed deep regret for his controversial statements about Kaepernick getting a haircut.

“What I said, I should have never said,” Vick told Patrick. “I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Colin Kaepernick.”

“I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.”

Kaerpernick, a free agent since March, has been a polarizing figure in the NFL over the past year. The former 49er actively speaks out about race relations in the United States, and famously kneeled during the National Anthem before several games last season as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality.

Vick, no stranger to public scrutiny after missing two seasons due to a dog fighting conviction, went on FS1 show “Speak for Yourself” Monday and assertedKaepernick needed to “go clean cut” to repair his image.

The comments sparked heavy debate on social media, as well as seemingly a response from Kaepernick, who tweeted out the definition of Stockholm Syndrome the day after Vick’s appearance on “Speak for Yourself.”