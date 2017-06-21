Special counsel Robert Mueller has widened the scope of his Russia investigation to include President Trump’s business transactions, according to a Bloomberg report.

Mr. Mueller is now looking into transactions between Mr. Trump’s businesses and those of his associates to Russia, the report said on Thursday. This includes Russian purchases at Mr. Trump’s properties and their involvement in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Moscow.

Mr. Trump told The New York Times that Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the elections shouldn’t delve into his businesses.

“Those transactions are in my view well beyond the mandate of the special counsel,” John Dowd, Mr. Trump’s lawyer, wrote in part.

The report also claims Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is being investigated for his dealings at the Bank of Cyprus where he served as vice chairman prior to joining the Trump Cabinet.