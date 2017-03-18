Rep. Steve King said Thursday that firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be a mistake.

“I just want to send a message to the president of the United States: There is no person in this country better qualified to serve as attorney general. No one can match the excellence of Jeff Sessions. He is the best Cabinet appointment that President Trump has made,” Mr. King, Iowa Republican, said on CNN.

“It’s hard to understand what was going on in the president’s head at the moment that he made those remarks,” he added.

Mr. King was reacting to Mr. Trump’s remarks in a New York Times interview Wednesday criticizing Mr. Sessions. Mr. Trump said that if he had known Mr. Sessions was going to recuse himself, he probably wouldn’t have appointed the former Alabama senator to be attorney general.

“I think we accept that decision, and the president should accept that decision, and we should get all we can out of the good people we have that are in place today,” Mr. King said. “I’m concerned [Mr. Trump] might come up with some different decision and that would be handing a victory over to the left.”