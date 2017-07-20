WASHINGTON (AP) - Several of President Donald Trump’s nominees for key ambassador posts are declining to say unequivocally whether Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Testifying Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Lewis Eisenberg, the financier Trump picked to be the U.S. envoy to Italy, says he’d like to “reserve judgment” on whether Moscow interfered until ongoing investigations are completed.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, selected by Trump to be ambassador to the United Kingdom, says “it looks like it could have happened. Maybe it did happen.”

Kelly Knight Craft, nominated by Trump to be the ambassador to Canada, says based on the publicly available material she’s read, “it looks as if, yes.”

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says he’s disappointed their answers weren’t a clear ‘yes.’