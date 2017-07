Given the national spotlight that came with O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing Thursday, a member of the parole board thought it would be a great idea to wear a tie featuring the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seriously.

Because the internet takes note of everything, people on Twitter didn’t let up on the man’s fashion choice.

Wait wait wait wait wait… you showed up to preside over the OJ Simpson parole hearing in a Kansas City Chiefs tie, my guy? pic.twitter.com/qOJnwswubf

— Leader Baffoe (@TimBaffoe) July 20, 2017

O.J. Simpson is now being questioned by a grown man wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 20, 2017

So how much did you pay this guy for the publicity, @Chiefs? V curious. #OJSimpsonParolepic.twitter.com/buPyfhwE5d — Sara Baeuchler (@sarabaeuchler) July 20, 2017

This guy knew he’d be on national TV and decided to wear a Kansas City Chiefs tie? Did he have a stain on the Looney Tunes one? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 20, 2017

They’ve got an actual parole board with a dude wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. We’re supposed to trust their judgment? pic.twitter.com/imloDdWm8q — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) July 20, 2017

The Chiefs, though, didn’t seem to mind.

The man, along with the rest of the board, voted in favor of Simpson’s parole.