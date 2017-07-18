TENNIS

LONDON (AP) - The Tennis Integrity Unit says a total of four matches at Wimbledon and the French Open have been flagged for unusual betting patterns.

The TIU’s quarterly report says a total of 53 match alerts were received from April to June out of a total of more than 31,000 professional matches. There were 73 alerts during the same period last year.

Three of the recently flagged matches were at Wimbledon - two in qualifying, one in the main draw - and one was at Roland Garros. Only four were at ATP or WTA tour events. The other 45 were at low-level Challenger, Futures or ITF tournaments.

The TIU says each alert is assessed but is not, on its own, evidence of match-fixing, because other reasons can affect betting patterns.

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) - J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand while striking out, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right fielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from Cincinnati’s Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez’s hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative.

The Diamondbacks sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Martinez on Tuesday, hoping to add some power to the middle of their lineup. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.

SOCCER

The African Cup might be going out of Africa.

The United States, China or Qatar could be asked to host the African Cup of Nations in radical changes proposed to give the continent’s biggest soccer tournament the global exposure it craves. The proposals were set out in a presentation to the Confederation of African Football by Philippe Antoine, as the spokesman for the Marketing and TV working group.

Antoine told delegates that “the idea of inviting three or four teams from other continents, in addition to 20 or 21 African teams taking part, was also seen favorably … as was the hypothesis of a final tournament being staged, exceptionally, in a country of another continent.”

Some of the ideas floated, like taking the African Cup to another continent or inviting non-African teams to participate, might be a little too radical for CAF to implement, at least right away.

But as CAF executive committee member Danny Jordaan of South Africa said: “If you want to think globally, act globally.”

PRO FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas police have suspended an investigation into an incident at a bar involving Ezekiel Elliott, the latest off-field issue for the Cowboys’ star running back.

Police said the investigation was suspended “due to the lack of a complaint,” and that no other witnesses had come forward. The statement said investigators had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the 30-year-old man who was punched in the nose Sunday night.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said he hadn’t spoken to Elliott about the incident but planned to when players report to the practice facility Friday, a day before the team flies to California for training camp. Elliott wasn’t named in the original police report.

Elliott hasn’t been cleared by the NFL over a domestic dispute last year in Columbus, Ohio. The 2016 NFL rushing leader also was seen visiting a legal marijuana shop before a preseason game in Seattle last year, and was caught on video pulling down a woman’s shirt at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - The death of former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been ruled a suicide by Indiana officials.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said the 31-year-old Hardy died of “asphyxia due to drowning.” Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner’s office, says the determination of suicide was based on Hardy’s medical and psychiatric history, his contacts with law enforcement and other evidence, including some found on his body.

Hardy’s body was found June 7 at a dam along the Maumee River in his hometown of Fort Wayne. Relatives had reported the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player missing a few weeks earlier.

The former Indiana star was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2008. Injuries limited him to 16 games over two seasons. He also played for Baltimore before being released in 2011.

PRO BASKETBALL

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Manu Ginobili appears to be putting off retirement for at least another season.

The forward, who turns 40 on July 28, has tweeted that he is re-signing with San Antonio. The 6-foot-6 guard has been a part of four of the Spurs’ five NBA championships.

Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and 18.7 minutes per game last season. In 15 seasons with the Spurs, the native of Argentina ranks in the top five in franchise history in points (13,467), games (992), assists (3,835) and steals (1,349).

The Spurs will need the two-time NBA All-Star. They lost Jonathon Simmons in free agency to Orlando and Tony Parker is expected to be out until at least January after suffering a ruptured left quadriceps tendon in the playoffs.