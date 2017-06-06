The White House said Thursday that President Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite the president’s criticism of his decision to recuse himself from Russia investigations.

“Clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general,” said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “If he wanted somebody to be taking an action, that would be clear.”

Mr. Trump said in an interview Wednesday that Mr. Sessions’ decision in March to recuse was “unfair to the president,” and that he wouldn’t have picked him for the job if he’d known Mr. Sessions would bow out of overseeing the Russia probe.

“The president’s disappointed in the decision,” Mrs. Sanders said. “I think he’s spoken on his feelings quite clearly.”

But she pointed to “progress” at the Justice Department on issues like cracking down on the MS-13 gang, immigration and cybersecurity.

“Those are great examples of successes they’ve had at the Department of Justice,” she said.