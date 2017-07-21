New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was introduced to the press and the public Friday, downplaying reports of internal feuding in the West Wing and pledging to promote President Trump’s agenda more effectively.

“The White House is on track, and I think we’re doing a good job,” Mr. Scaramucci said at the White House press room. “I want to serve the president.”

Mr. Scaramucci, a New York financier and friend of Mr. Trump whose hiring prompted the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer, praised Mr. Spicer as “a true American patriot.”

“I would love to have Sean here,” he said. “I love the guy, and I wish him well. I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money. I don’t have any friction with Sean, I don’t have any friction with Reince [Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.”

Mr. Scaramucci is a relative newcomer to Washington politics, although he has been an active GOP fundraiser and previously hosted TV financial news shows, including Fox Business Network’s “Wall Street Week.”

He was a key player in the Trump transition team.

Last month, he became a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

He also announced that deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary.

Asked about his comment in 2015 that Mr. Trump was a “hack politician,” Mr. Scaramucci smiled and said of the president, “He brings it up every 15 seconds. I should have never said that about him. That was three minutes of my life. He’s never forgotten it. You guys [the media] have never forgotten it.”

Responding to a question about Mr. Trump’s frequent complaints of “fake news,” Mr. Scaramucci said, “There feels like there’s a little media bias.”

He said he wants to work to lower the level of contentiousness from the media.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this article.