President Trump is expected to hire Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci for the vacant communications director role, according to multiple reports.

Mr. Scaramucci is a longtime supporter of Mr. Trump’s and has made frequent television appearances on his behalf. His White House role would also focus primarily on the television side of communications, Politico reported.

He was expected to take a White House role earlier this year, but instead was offered a role overseeing the Export-Import Bank.

Mr. Scaramucci was also the subject of a botched CNN story involving his finances and a possible Russia connection. The story was later retracted with an apology from the news network.

Mike Dubke, former communications director, left his post earlier this year citing personal reasons.