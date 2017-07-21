TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals placed starting inside linebacker Deone Bucannon on the physically unable to perform list Friday.

Bucannon had ankle surgery in May to repair a lingering problem.

Bucannon was selected as a safety in the first round out of Washington State in 2014. The Cardinals soon moved him to inside linebacker because of a need at that position and he’s been there since.

Bucannon led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons. He had 127 two seasons ago and 100 last year.

In Bucannon’s absence, first-round draft pick Haason Reddick has moved into a starting role.

___

