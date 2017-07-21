CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia will miss the Sun Belt Conference’s yearly football gathering after having a precautionary medical procedure.

Doctors found a precancerous nodule on his trachea that they wanted to remove. The 68-year-old Moglia is recovering from the operation. Athletic spokesman Mike Cawood said Friday in an email to The Associated Press that Moglia is fine and just wanted to have the surgery done before the season began.

Moglia isn’t expected to miss any time once the team begins camp next month. He’s beginning his sixth season with the Chants, who are playing their first season in the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina associate head coach Jamey Chadwell will fill in for Moglia at the Sun Belt gathering that starts Sunday.

