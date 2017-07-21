PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A delegation of people from Pullman and Washington State University will be traveling to American Samoa next month.

The August trip is billed as a goodwill gesture following a series of arrests last summer involving four Samoan football players at Washington State.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the travelers will include WSU president Kirk Schulz, vice president Mary Jo Gonzales and Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins.

They say the trip will help the university understand what students from American Samoa need to succeed in Pullman.

Washington State University faced criticism from parents, alumni and state politicians over the handling of the four arrests of football players from American Samoa last summer.

Some critics blamed racial bias, but a review of WSU’s Student Conduct Board found no evidence of bias.

