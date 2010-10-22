President Trump plans to sign an executive order Friday for the first government-wide assessment of the industrial base and supply chains supporting the U.S. military, White House officials said.

The study includes agencies ranging from the Pentagon and Homeland Security to Labor and Energy and is part of Mr. Trump’s strategy address lost U.S. manufacturing capability and preserve military readiness, said the officials.

“America’s defense industrial base is now facing increasing gaps in its capabilities,” said Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

As an example off-known gaps, he noted that only one U.S. company current can repair propellers for Navy submarine and that some military-grade semiconductors had become “endangered species.”

The executive order caps a week in which Mr. Trump focused on Made-in-America policies.

The assessment and recommendation will be due in nine months.

Mr. Navarro said the study of defense industrial base highlighted the president’s big-picture approach to building a strong America with interconnected national security, manufacturing, workforce and communities.

“This is the Trump culture,” he said. “This executive order is a microcosm of the Trump culture.”