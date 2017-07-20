President Trump’s legal team is going through a series of changes, according to multiple reports.

Mark Corallo, the legal team’s spokesman, resigned late Thursday and attorney Marc Kasowitz is rumored to be on the outs as well.

Mr. Corallo was acting as the legal team’s spokesman and commenting on behalf of Mr. Kasowitz.

The core legal team will now be comprised of Ty Cobb, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow. Mr. Sekulow has been a prominent television presence defending Mr. Trump. Mr. Kasowitz remains part of the team, but in a lesser role.

The reasons for the switch up have not been released, but Mr. Kasowitz recently made news for threatening emails he sent to a former public relations operative who suggested Mr. Kasowitz resign from the team, CBS News reported. He later apologized.