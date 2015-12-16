A male enhancement instant coffee was recalled for the undeclared presence of a pharmaceutical similar to a compound found in Viagra that can have dangerous health effects for people taking prescription medications.

New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee, produced by Bestherbs Coffee LLC in Texas, is an instant coffee drink — but for the purpose of male enhancement. The recall was issued for their 13 gram red packs distributed between July 2014 through June 2016 because of the presence of undeclared desmethyl carbodenafil — a pharmaceutical similar to sildenafil, an active ingredient in Viagra.

A laboratory analysis of the product by the FDA confirmed the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil. This compound can have negative interactions with nitrates found in some prescription medications, the company wrote in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported. The product was also recalled for having undeclared milk.

The product is only available by internet order, and Bestherbs Natural is notifying its customers of the recall by phone. The UPC code on the box 557205060083, and each box contains 25 packets.

Customers with the product can return it by mail to the company, with the address of the company listed on the FDA recall notice.