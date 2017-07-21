SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Federal immigration agents in Texas say they’ve arrested 123 immigrants with criminal records or who were living in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Friday that the people were apprehended during an eight-day operation that ended Wednesday.

Most of the immigrants were arrested in San Antonio or the South Texas cities of Harlingen and Laredo, and authorities say all had prior criminal convictions.

Most came from Mexico but authorities say others were natives of Honduras, Guatemala and other countries.

ICE periodically carries out large operations in which agents round up dozens of immigrants.

For instance ICE announced in April that agents had arrested 153 immigrants in South Texas.