HUGO, Okla. (AP) - A former Oklahoma legislator has served only 10 days in jail after reaching a plea agreement in a felony case accusing him of embezzlement.

Bryan County Jail officials say 52-year-old Terry J. Matlock’s jail term was reduced because he was a well-behaved inmate. The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2gQFEe7 ) reports that Matlock was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Last year, Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury announced an indictment that accused Matlock of embezzling more than $75,000. They said the former lawmaker used co-op resources to pay for property repairs and to restore a 1980 Ford Bronco from 2008 to 2014.

Matlock has been required to pay $450 toward the restitution amount each month since May.

Matlock was a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1990 to 2002.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com