MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana football player is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2uQ31uG ) 22-year-old Grizzlies linebacker Connor Strahm was arrested and posted $700 bond.
Strahm, a senior, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol for the incident that occurred on July 15.
If convicted, he could be suspended for a minimum of 10 percent of the team’s upcoming season.
Strahm was Montana’s second-leading tackler last season.
A first-time DUI conviction is a misdemeanor charge in Montana and offenders can receive a minimum jail sentence of 24 hours to a maximum of six months and a fine ranging from $600 to $1,000.
Strahm did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone Friday.
