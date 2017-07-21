MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana football player is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2uQ31uG ) 22-year-old Grizzlies linebacker Connor Strahm was arrested and posted $700 bond.

Strahm, a senior, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol for the incident that occurred on July 15.

If convicted, he could be suspended for a minimum of 10 percent of the team’s upcoming season.

Strahm was Montana’s second-leading tackler last season.

A first-time DUI conviction is a misdemeanor charge in Montana and offenders can receive a minimum jail sentence of 24 hours to a maximum of six months and a fine ranging from $600 to $1,000.

Strahm did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone Friday.

