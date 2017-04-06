The prospect of President Trump firing special counsel Robert Mueller prompted ousted federal prosecutor Preet Bharara to question Thursday whether the “rule of law” can withstand the current administration.

Mr. Bharara unleashed on the president from his personal Twitter account Thursday evening after The Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump is attempting to undercut the special counsel’s investigation into last year’s White House race, one of a handful of federal probes currently focusing on the 2016 election, particularly regarding allegations of Russian interference.

“If Mueller is fired, do Trump & allies realize he will forever appear guilty of a crime even if the Special Counsel may not have found one?” Mr. Bhararaasked in one of several tweets Thursday evening.

“If Mueller is fired, then does rule of law matter at all anymore or only personal loyalty, public flattery and private gain?” he asked in another.

Mr. Bharara was appointed during the Obama administration to serve as the U.S. government’s top prosecutor in Manhattan. Mr. Trump asked him to stay on the job last November, but ultimately fired him in March when Mr. Bharara refused to resign along with nearly ever other Obama-appointed federal prosecutor.

He’s since regularly spoken critically on social media of the Trump administration and its relationship with the Justice Department, particularly Mr. Trump’s abrupt firing two months ago of former FBI director James Comey.

Mr. Mueller served as FBI director prior to Mr. Comey’s tenure atop the bureau and was interviewed for the role again following his successor’s sudden dismissal. The president ultimately looked to other candidates, however, after Mr. Mueller was appointed special counsel by the Justice Department a day after his interview, Mr. Trumptold The New York Times this week.