Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday that President Trump drawing boundaries for the special counsel in the Russia case borders on obstruction of justice.

“I think trying to draw lines, red lines, or boundaries or put certain subjects off limits, and then intimidating or threatening a prosecutor, if it’s the president of the United States, I think verges on potential obstruction of justice,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that he would not allow special counsel Robert Mueller to delve into his finances beyond those relating to the Russian collusion allegations. Mr. Mueller’s team is reportedly only interested in those finances relating to Russian deals in recent years.

“I think any attempt to draw lines around the prosecution or intimidate a prosecutor, raises very severe legal questions,” Mr. Blumenthal said adding that Mr. Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey adds to possible obstruction violations.