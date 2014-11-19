By S.A. Miller - The Washington Times - Friday, July 21, 2017

President Trump will host Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the White House on Tuesday, officials announced.

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues ranging from the fight against terrorism to the Syrian refugee crisis and the economy, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“This meeting will serve as an important opportunity to strengthen the bilateral relationship and will encourage other international and regional partners to support Lebanon as it faces a wide range of challenges,” she said.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide