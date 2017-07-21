Sarah Sanders is taking over the job of White House press secretary now that Sean Spicer has quit.

The announcement was made Friday by the new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, when he faced reporters for the first time in his new role.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the press secretary. So you can congratulate her,” said Mr. Scaramucci, a New York financier and staunch support of President Trump who came on board Friday at the White House.

His arrival prompted Mr. Spicer’s resignation, which was followed by the promotion of Mrs. Sanders from deputy press secretary.

For several weeks, Ms. Sanders had been conducting daily press briefings, which is a major part of the press secretary’s job, as Mr. Spicer moved into the background.

Mrs. Sanders said that Mr. Spicer resigned to give the president a clean slate as he reorganizes the communications team.