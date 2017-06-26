Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has voiced support on social media for “strong” gun-control laws, which would be a major departure from the positions of President Trump.

After the Sandy Hook shootings at a Connecticut elementary school in December 2012, Mr. Scaramucci tweeted, “I have always been for strong gun control laws.”

In August 2012, he wrote on Twitter, “We (the USA) has 5% of the world’s population but 50% of the world’s guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls.”

The gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety, led by Trump foe Michael Bloomberg, seized on Mr. Scaramucci’s past comments.

“Scaramucci’s comments underscore recent national polling data: Gun violence prevention is not a partisan issue,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “A vast majority of Americans — including gun owners, NRA members and Republicans — overwhelmingly support common-sense gun laws.”

She added, “While NRA leaders may have a seat at the table in Trump’s White House, there are millions of Americans standing on the side of gun safety, possibly including the new White House Communications Director. It’s time for the entire White House and current administration to join us in speaking out against gun violence and eradicate the gun lobby’s ‘guns everywhere, for anyone’ agenda.”