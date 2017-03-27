It is what broadcasters call the “good get.” Fox News Channel’s prime-time anchorman Sean Hannity will feature separate interviews on Friday night with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

The interviews cap off a day of drama in the news media realm, following the appointment of Mr. Scaramucci as communications director, and Mr. Spicer’s quick resignation in the aftermath.

Partisan critics of President Trump have studied the staffing of the White House since the president’s earliest days in office, publicly questioning certain appointments or speculating that there was discord in the ranks. Some news organizations have regularly predicted that key staffers were “on the way out,” or at odds with one another.

The three exclusive, sit-down interviews will be featured on Mr. Hannity’s show, which airs at 10 p.m. ET. The host also was the first interview Donald Trump Jr. gave following controversy over his private meeting with a Russian attorney in 2016.