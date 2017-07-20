White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday morning, ending a turbulent six-month stint in the job after President Trump offered to hire New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. and requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, sources confirmed. But Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake.

Mr. Scaramucci, a Trump loyalist whom the president calls “the Italian kid,” is expected to serve a prominent role in defending Mr. Trump on television but not to conduct daily press briefings.

Mr. Spicer had been largely sidelined from the press secretary’s role in recent weeks, also serving as communications director as his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over the job of daily press interactions.

Sources in the administration said Mr. Spicer was balking at having Mr. Scaramucci, who has no real Washington experience, in a position over him.

Another source close to the White House said presidential daughter Ivanka Trump had been pushing for Mr. Scaramucci’s appointment against the wishes of other top West Wing advisers.

Mr. Trump has been searching since the start of his presidency for surrogates who can aggressively defend him and his policies, especially on camera, a role that Mr. Spicer has moved away from.

Mr. Spicer has filled the role of communications director and press secretary since the departure of Mike Dubke back in May. Mr. Dubke resigned as White House communications director for “personal reasons.”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and presidential counselor Steve Bannon have been lobbying against the move to hire Mr. Scaramucci. Mr. Spicer held what was widely considered the most difficult job in the White House, with the role of speaking for a president who believes he is his own best spokesman.

He got off to the most contentious start possible with the press, sent out by the president to harangue reporters on the second day of the new administration about what Mr. Trump believed was unfair coverage of the crowd size at his inauguration.

In the early weeks of the presidency, Mr. Spicer’s televised daily briefings with the press got high ratings in an often confrontational atmosphere, and Mr. Trump praised his press secretary. But as the weeks wore on, the president realized that the high ratings were fueled mostly by cable TV viewers opposed to him and his policies.

The White House hasn’t held a televised press briefing since June 29.

