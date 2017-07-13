Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that there may have been more meetings between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“They might have met even much more than just three times,” Mr. Lavrov told NBC News.

“Maybe they went to the toilet together,” he joked.

Mr. Lavrov said the meetings, if they occurred, were not important and equated the interactions to those of kindergartners.

He also acknowledged the discussion Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin had at the dinner in Hamburg, Germany, where first lady Melania Trump was seated next to Mr. Putin. When Mr. Trump went over to speak with Mrs. Trump he also interacted with Mr. Putin.

Mr. Lavrov also spoke about the U.S. activity in Syria saying the presence was illegitimate and accused CIA Director Mike Pompeo of having a “double standard” regarding military bases.

Mr. Pompeo criticized Russia at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday for building military bases on the Mediterranean coast.

Mr. Lavrov said the U.S. has such bases around the world, including in Syria.