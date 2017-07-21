President Trump met Friday with survivors of the USS Arizona that was sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Calling them all “heroes,” he said saying nothing in his experiences as president compared to meeting them.

In the Oval Office, Mr. Trump greeted the survivors and family members from the battleship USS Arizona that exploded and sunk in the surprse attack, killing 1,177 officers and crewmen.

“For these three World War II veterans, Dec. 7, 1941, the brutal attack on Pearl Harbor, is forever seared into their memories,” said the president. “It’s also seared into America’s memory because on that grim day this mighty nation was roused to defend freedom itself.”

He thanked the veterans — Donald Stratton, Lauren Bruner, and Ken Potts — for their service.

“There are many remarkable things that I witness as president, but nothing can take the place of meeting heroes like those with us today,” he said. “In them we see the strength of our nation, the courage of our men and women in uniform, the resolve to never accept failure, and the belief that justice will always triumph.”

The USS Arizona survivors were visiting Washington for the first time, and planned to pay tribute and respect to those honored at Arlington National Cemetery, and the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Memorials, according to the White House.