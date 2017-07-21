NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, who faces misdemeanor charges of assaulting an Uber driver, has been sued in connection with the incident.

Girma Berkessa says in the complaint that an “extremely intoxicated” Oher pushed him to the ground, kicked him and called him a homophobic slur several times April 14. The complaint says Oher “acted maliciously, intentionally, willfully, wantonly, recklessly and/or negligently.”

Lawyers for Oher didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A hearing on Oher’s misdemeanor assault case that had been scheduled for Friday was pushed back to Oct. 31.

Oher, the subject of the movie “The Blind Side,” was released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday after he failed a physical.

